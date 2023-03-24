The rate of COVID-19 infections is down in the area, as of Friday, but caution is still needed, experts said.
Most of the area is "in the green," including Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties.
Rowan, Elliott and Morgan counties are in the yellow, while Menifee County remains in the red.
Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia are in the green and are surrounded by green counties. Wirt County, to the north, and three counties in the western part of the state, are in the yellow.
In Ohio, most of the state, including all that border the Tri-State, are in the green.
Despite the decline, as reported by the Center for Disease Control, the pandemic is not over. Nature.com predicts another significant wave of COVID-19 later in the year, perhaps as early as autumn.
Science.com reported COVID-19 is expected to try to come back, which is typical behavior for viruses. The report said the intensity of illness it will bring is unknown.