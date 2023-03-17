ASHLAND Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties report a reduction in cases of COVID-19.
Boyd recorded 85.6 new cases weekly per 100,000; Carter had 67.2 news cases, while Greenup County reported a low level of 65.5 new cases reported per 100K.
Surrounding counties continuing to report levels at medium, or yellow, are Lewis, Rowan, Elliott and Morgan; most of the rest of the state is in the green, meaning cases are low.
Menifee is the only county in the red in the area.
In West Virginia, Cabell County’s level is considered low, with 48.9 new cases reported weekly per 100K. Wayne County also falls into the low category, with 55.8 new cases reported per 100K.
In Ohio, cases in Lawrence County are low, with 84.1 reported weekly per 100,000.
All Ohio counties surrounded Lawrence County remain in the yellow.