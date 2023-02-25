ASHLAND Cases of COVID-19 were down last week, with 63 cases reported in the county, putting Boyd in the yellow — or caution — area.
Boyd County remains vulnerable because of an older population, various health issues among the population and population density.
Greenup and Carter counties also are in the yellow, while Elliott County remains in the red.
Wayne and Cabell counties are in the yellow.
Reported cases do not include all at-home positive tests.
Information comes from the Center for Disease Control, which recommends continued mask wearing for those who have been exposed to COVID or have had COVID or if your health care professional has recommended wearing a mask.
Vaccines continue to be recommended and have been approved for children 6 months and older. Booster shots also are encouraged.
For more information, visit covidactnow.org.