ASHLAND While you might be done with COVID-19, it's not done with you.
Neither are a couple of other respiratory issues, a local health official said.
A new strain of the COVID-19 virus is emerging, a relative of Omicron called EG.5, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also referred to as Eris, the new strain accounts for 17% of all COVID infections in the United States, up from 12% the previous week.
Chris Crum, executive director of the Greenup County Health Department, said he's concerned about the outcomes of the new strain.
"It's going to be similar to the flu in that some strains are stronger than others," he said. "Fall is tougher for respiratory issues."
Crum said it's important to keep up with COVID-19 vaccinations and get flu shots, as both are respiratory issues. RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus which causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be serious for infants, older adults and those with serious medical problems.
While concerns about RSV are usually for children, it can be serious to older adults, too. The CDC recommends adults 60 and older may receive a single dose of RSV vaccine, based on discussions between the patient and health care provider, according to yalemedicine.org.
Crum said at some point, flu and COVID-19 vaccines might be combined.
"We can't afford to let the flu vaccine go by the wayside," Crum said. "There is probably still undue concern about the effectiveness and safety of the COVID vaccine, and there's going to be a hesitance about them being combined because of that, but eventually I think there will be options to have them together."
To develop vaccines in the United States, scientists look to the Southern Hemisphere to see what strains of viruses are prevalent to predict how to formulate the vaccine for use here. Vaccines will be available at doctors' offices, local health departments and many pharmacies.
Crum said as usual, those with chronic illnesses, such as COPD, asthma, heart issues and diabetes, should keep up their vaccinations.
"All people who want to take it seriously, especially if you're around those people or little kids without fully evolved immune systems, like if you're a caregiver to your grandkids," he said of who should be vaccinated. "At school, they pass everything around."
But those with chronic health issue will benefit from others keeping up their vaccines, too.
"We needed to make sure people don't become numb to (flu)," Crum said. "Some don't see it as serious until it affects one of their loved ones. It's still going around and still has significant health impacts for you and those around you."
He said COVID-19 boosters and flu shots will be available soon. He recommends getting them sooner than later, which could cut down on circulation in the school systems.
He also said the health department has received the go-ahead for construction of a permanent, drive-through clinic.
"We have many in the community that have issues with mobility," he said. "A signification portion of our staff has given shots in the parking lot, and that's not really conducive. There's no protection from the elements."
The drive-through, expected to be open by the end of November, will be built behind the clinic.
(606) 326-2661 |