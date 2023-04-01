ASHLAND Much of Kentucky remains “green” for COVID-19, according to statistics from the Center for Disease Control.
The only county at high levels is Menifee County and counties that surround it and Pike County.
Local counties in West Virginia are in the green with Mingo and Logan counties reporting moderate numbers. Much of Ohio, including border counties, are in the green.
The Kentucky Health Department continues to urge residents to keep COVID-19 vaccines up to date, maintain ventilation and avoid contact with those who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
Those who are at high risk of becoming very sick are urged to speak with their health care provider for specific actions to prevent contracting COVID-19.
In the last three years, 6.85 million have had COVID-positive deaths and 757 million cases have been reported.
The World Health Organization reported the end of the pandemic could be near, making COVID-19 more manageable and less dangerous.