People across the country and around the globe have attempted to brace themselves against the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic since the early part of 2020.
Measures have been put in place by various state and federal government agencies in an effort to slow the spread of the disease, and these measures have been evaluated, reevaluated and updated based upon the data collected, especially in the hardest-hit areas.
The reported death toll the disease has left in its wake has climbed beyond 200,000 in the United States alone, with larger metropolitan areas such as New York City themselves reporting losses equal to a small war.
Health care professionals on every level are working ceaselessly in an attempt to stem the tide of infection, and some areas and regions have stabilized or plateaued; but this should not be taken as an indication that COVID-19 has lost any footing or strength. Locally, there has been a rise in cases requiring hospitalization since March, with marked increases beginning in the month of July.
Admissions for COVID-19 at KDMC in Ashland for the months of March through June were all five or fewer per month, but beginning in the month of July, those numbers spiked drastically. July saw 38 cases, August 63 cases and September sits at 82 cases requiring hospitalization.
These quickly surging numbers stretch resources to their ultimate point, and often beyond. The situation the area finds itself in is almost at the tipping point beyond which health care can provide the necessary care for the surging number of patients who require immediate attention that frequently equates to life-saving care. The situation has progressed to the point that KDMC President/CEO Kristie Whitlatch posted a direct appeal to the community on the hospital’s Facebook page Friday.
“Today, I’m writing to you with a sense of urgency and am asking for your assistance and cooperation,” Whitlatch wrote. “It has been my goal as the King’s Daughters CEO to be open, honest and transparent to help build and establish your trust. Now, I am asking you to trust me as I ask for your cooperation as COVID is intensely surging in our communities. No longer can we say it is primarily impacting those with underlying health conditions or nursing home residents. It is attacking babies, children and healthy, active men and women who have no idea how they were exposed. We are also seeing difficult recoveries, many taking months to fully recover and some who have yet to fully recover and may see the impact for the rest of their lives.”
Whitlatch did not mince words about how the medical community views the pandemic and its threat to the community.
“Our infectious disease specialists and other medical professionals are very concerned at how quickly and widely COVID-19 is spreading locally. Not in some big city but our hometowns,” Whitlatch wrote. “At King’s Daughters, our numbers and trend lines are continuing to surge upward. We have had 22 COVID-related deaths to date and over 120 new positive cases just this week.”
The information shared by Whitlatch directly contradicts any mistaken belief that the pandemic can be ignored on any level — or in any community. The jump from a mere two cases requiring hospitalization in March to the 82 cases requiring hospitalization in September might seem to be minor when compared to the staggering numbers of hospitalizations and fatalities coming out of New York, but that perception would be inaccurate. New York City has a population of 18.8 million compared to 46,718 in Boyd County, 35,000-plus in Greenup County, and 26,797 in Carter County. In fact, the entire state of Kentucky has an estimated population of 4.5 million — not even twice the population of Brooklyn alone.
Whitlatch said the hospital is at capacity, and that they were working on opening a third nursing unit for COVID-19 patients. The dedication of multiple nursing units to a single disease has not happened in the entire 120-year history of the hospital, Whitlatch said.
“Many of these patients are very ill and many of our physicians, nurses and support team have been struck by the virus,” Whitlatch said. “I understand people have differing opinions, but we know for a fact it is dangerous and deadly because we live it every day. We must take this seriously.”
The guidance put out by health agencies including the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control are crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19, Whitlatch said.
Those guidelines, including the wearing of a mask in public, social distancing, staying at home as much as possible, avoiding large gatherings and frequent hand-washing with soap are the best defense against the ever-growing number of positive cases. KDMC will continue to do what is necessary to provide for the health of the community, and asks that the community help them to do it in the best way possible.