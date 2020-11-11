Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties all reported single-day highs in terms of COVID-19 cases at some point this week.
For Boyd, it was 39 on Tuesday. For Carter, it was 29 on Tuesday. For Greenup, it was 32 apiece on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Greenup County Health Department has reported 64 cases of the coronavirus over the past two days, including seven cases involving residents at Recovery Works, an addiction treatment center in South Shore.
Of the 879 total cases in Greenup County, 243 are active, and 622 have recovered. There have been 14 COVID-positive deaths in Greenup County.
The 32 new cases listed Wednesday involve 18 males, ages 34, 67, 75, 45, 71, 28, 45, 27, 37, 51, 44, 23, 36, 30, 52, 65, 30 and 48, and 14 females, ages 64, 49, 3, 48, 43, 30, 65, 14, 31, 52, 34, 26, 65 and 28. The 48-year-old male is hospitalized.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 24 new cases and five additional recoveries on Wednesday. There have been 1,046 announced cases in Boyd County. Among them, 633 have reached recovery. There have been 25 COVID-positive deaths.
The 24 new cases in Boyd County involve 14 males, ages 51, 9, 6, 17, 55, 33, 57, 36, 58, 59, 36, 18, 84 and 34, and 10 females, ages 32, 36, 48, 93, 60, 56, 22, 21, 18 and 52. All are in home isolation.