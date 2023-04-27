The community risk level remains low in most of Kentucky, with Breathitt and Letcher counties in the yellow, meaning caution is advised.
All 55 counties in West Virginia are in the green, meaning community risk is low. The entire state of Ohio also is in the green.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines for their age group. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from COVID-19 infection provides added protection.
Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have different recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines and should make every effort to keep up vaccinations.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met recently and recommended allowing for an additional bivalent vaccine for adults 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised.
COVID-19 vaccine and booster recommendations may be updated as CDC continues to monitor the latest COVID-19 data.