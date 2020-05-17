Lewis Family Care in Summit is one of the locations where concerned residents are able to get tested for antibodies from the COVID-19 virus.
The test begins with drawing blood, comparable to a standard blood test many have experienced during the course of their health maintenance. The blood sample is then sent to LabCorp for testing to determine if the sample contains antibodies that would indicate the novel coronavirus.
“It’s a screening test we do for COVID-19,” Nurse Practitioner Illena Boggs said. “With this specifically there are three tests performed. There are three separate antibodies that are produced when you have an infection such as COVID-19. “
Boggs explained that there are three markers: an IGM (an immediate marker), an IGA (intermediate marker), and an IGG (long term marker). These are present depending upon the stage of the infection, Boggs said.
“Typically if there has been an exposure and you have had the infection, these markers are going to populate with a positive result, depending upon the phase of the infection. And if we see a positive marker, we prefer to see an IGA or IGG,” Boggs said. “This means you have already had the infection, and that it has been processed by the body and eradicated.”
Though two of the markers would seem to indicate a degree of future immunity, Boggs cautions people because there has not been enough data gathered to determine how long any such immunity might last. “We don’t actually know what these antibodies mean going forward, because the disease hasn’t been around long enough to gather all the information we need.”
Boggs said a lot of people have asked if testing positive for these antibodies would mean they are immune to COVID-19, but that is a question, she said, that cannot be answered yet.
“We can only tell you if you have had the infection or if you haven’t had it. We don’t know how much if any immunity it is going to offer going forward.”
The hope is that, as with other infections, the presence of antibodies will indicate that the individual’s body will have developed a boost or head start in fight of future infections from a similar source. “That would be ideal,” Boggs said, “but at this point we just don’t know for sure.”
One benefit of having the test, Boggs said, is that it improves the overall knowledge base of how people respond to the virus.
“I think that is one of the goals of these tests,” Boggs said. “If we can identify the people who have these positive markers, to my knowledge, we send that information to their local health departments. And then the health departments forward that information to their governing bodies. Then if it becomes possible to use antibodies as an effective treatment for people who are extremely ill, then perhaps those people who tested positive can become donors and provide that antibody for future use.”
Across the board, both possible treatments and data gathering is an evolving landscape, and Boggs said she couldn’t say for certain what will eventually become the chosen treatment for COVID-19. Though Boggs said the test has a high degree of accuracy, it can only test an individual up to that point chronologically. A negative test today, for instance, would be excellent news to receive; but the possibility of a test the following week would be affected by any possible exposure to COVID-19 between those two dates. “Given this, I believe it is important for people to realize that they are going to have to protect themselves going forward,” Boggs said.
The erratic nature of the symptoms is one aspect which plays into people’s fears, Boggs said. She said that she has seen people who show no symptoms be infected, and people who showed obvious symptoms test negative for the virus. “So we are learning that there are no definitive symptoms that might classify you as being positive for COVID-19.”
Boggs said she dislikes comparisons between COVID-19 and the flu, in spite of the presence of similar symptoms. “The flu is still a very serious thing, and I believe we have become complacent. But 40 or 50,000 people die every year from the flu. And the flu is something, to the best of my knowledge, that the human species is designed to recognize and fight off. But where COVID-19 originated in animals, the human body lacks any of those potential advantages. So we still need a lot more research to understand how to deal with it.”
Boggs said that anyone who thinks they should have the test should call and make an appointment Monday through Friday. The test cost $150 —none of which Lewis Family Care keeps — but is covered by most insurance. Individuals wanting to receive the test should contact their insurance provider to make certain it is covered.