ASHLAND Members of the LGBTQ+ community breathed a collective sigh of relief on Monday morning.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a civil rights law will protect gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 will not allow job discrimination because of gender, sexual orientation and other biases against LGBT workers.
“My initial reaction was relief,” said Holly Blevins, Vice President of Ashland Pride.
Blevins went to bed the night before and didn’t expect the ruling to be in the favor of LGBT individuals.
“We really thought it wouldn’t go our way,” said Blevins. “The president passing a legislation that medical professionals can refuse transgender people based on their personal prejudices, people have died because of that.”
Blevins said there are members in the community who are gender nonconforming who present themselves as the gender with which they don’t identify because of fear of losing their jobs.
Gender nonconforming is an umbrella term for people who identify as gender fluid, nonbinary or transgender.
“They go to their workplace as the gender they don’t feel they are, presenting with their dead name (the name assigned at birth) and they do it because if their bosses found out they could be fired. They live a double life, essentially,” Blevins said.
The Associated Press reported that Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas dissented.
“The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous,” Alito wrote in the dissent, according to the AP article. “Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of ‘sex’ is different from discrimination because of ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity.’”
“It’s a huge step in the right direction and its such a relief,” said Blevins. “They (LGBT people) are trying to find jobs and they are scared of losing it because of who they are or the person they love. It’s a very terrifying thing to think we don’t have the stability because of who you are.”
Brian Stephens, community member and President of Ashland Pride, has experienced this kind of discrimination first hand. He applied for a job two years ago and was denied because he is gay, he said.
The job would require employees to stay overnight near the construction sites. They would be required to stay in a room with another member of the construction crew. The owner of the crew didn’t think the other men in the crew would be comfortable sharing a room with a gay man.
The employer found out Stephens was gay because he knew Stephens’s husband.
Another member of the LGBT community also came forward and expressed relief because of the ruling.
Sophie, who requested The Daily Independent not print her last name, is a transgender woman in the community. She said this law passing is reassuring for her because she has seen discrimination in the workplace first hand.
“I only came out since (at my) previous job, I had built up a big rapport with my other co-workers,” she said. “After coming out, only one person respected me. They would dead-name me and misgender me.”
Sophie said she wasn’t the only trans person to whom she had seen this happen.
“(At a previous job) I overheard people talking about other trans people, calling them a freak,” Sophie said. “I didn’t feel safe in my other jobs because of the way they talked about people like me. I got to the point that I was so exhausted I had to come out.”
Sophie said it is encouraging knowing once she gets a job she can’t be fired for who she is.
(606) 326-2651 |