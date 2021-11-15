Failure to appear, contempt of court and bench warrants among common charges on local detention center bookings. Drug charges and theft also make multiple appearances.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Randal D. Hicks, 42, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Richard L. Robinson, 52, of South Point, was booked Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Shawn Geary, 46, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on third-degree criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana.
• Dustin L. Hutchinson, 39, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Ella M. Murphy, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a parole violation warrant.
• Timothy R. Campbell, 50, was lodged Saturday on theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting.
• Ashley Chapman, 23, of Ashland, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy D. Rogers, 43, of Catlettsburg, was lodged Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Big Sandy Regional
• John T. Scott, 35, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place and two counts of failure to appear.
• Justin M. Ramsey, 37, of Louisa, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Michael Dalton, 42, of Tomahawk, was lodged Friday on contempt of court.
• Rhodes Dials, 36, of Lovely, was jailed Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Randy Howard, 57, of Lovely, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Jeffery A. Webb, 52, of Louisa, was lodged Friday on theft by unlawful taking (auto - $1,000 or more but less than $10,000), first-degree criminal mischief and as a fugitive.
• Ashley Sweeney, 37, of Elkhorn City, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Robert E. Salyer, 41, of Salyersville, was lodged Saturday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Ashley R. Powers, 38, of Hager Hill, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear.
• Keith A. Wiley, 31, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• James Morgan, 33, of Peewee Valley, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Charles E. Hall, II, 48, of Staffordsville, was lodged Saturday on theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting under $500.
• Cindee Patton Collins, 33, of Paintsville, was jailed Saturday on theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting under $500.
• Linda F. Litteral, 48, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
Carter County
• Jonathan N. Weiler, 45, of Elkhorn, was jailed Friday on first-degree rape, victim under 12 years of age, first-degree sodomy and third-degree rape.
• John W. Pennington, 45, of Ashland, was booked Friday on flagrant non-support.
• Jason S. York, 32, Olive Hill, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card.
• Krista L. Porter, 32, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Lowell J. Gillam, 40, of Olive Hill, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear.
• Jason Gallagher, 42, of Tollesboro, was lodged Sunday on failure to appear.
• Robin Pollitt, 49, of Tollesboro, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• James M. Sublett, 35, of Olive Hill, was lodged Sunday on seven counts of failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Timothy S. Kilburn, 44, of Greenup, was booked Friday as a fugitive.
• Kevin L. Walker, 43, was jailed Saturday on six counts of failure to appear.
• Kendrick C. McGirr, 30, of Wurtland, was lodged Sunday on intimidating a participant in the legal process.