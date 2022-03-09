CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court rejected two bids Monday, one for a new animal shelter and the other for renovations at the county roads department.
The animal shelter was projected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000 to construct, but the only bid submitted turned out to be $1.1 million, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney. The roads department renovations were expected to be between $400,000 and $450,000, but came in roughly doubled.
Chaney said the high bids were a result of the inflating construction costs beleaguering the U.S. economy these days.
“I’m building a house right now, so I know how it is,” Chaney said.
Chaney proposed rejecting the bids, recommending that the animal shelter be scaled down — one idea Chaney threw out on the table was having a “shell” of building constructed and the county using its own labor force to build the interior out.
He also proposed similar ideas for the roads department.
A renovation at the roads department wasn't the only thing on the agenda Monday — the fiscal court also unanimously approved allowing Sewer District 4 and the Cannonsburg Water District to move to the roads department.
Chaney said he'd like to turn over the deed to the land to those government-type utility agencies for free, since while they’re independent of the fiscal court they are under the government umbrella.
The old offices at Cannonsburg would be used for an EMS station, Chaney said.
Commissioner Keith Watts said the idea of making the roads department a one-stop shop had been discussed before — he said having the two utilities up there would help customers be able to pay their bills in one location.
Chaney said it would also give the utility districts the ability to fuel up at the county rate — a deal already worked out — and could allow the county and the utilities to work together on vehicle maintenance and emergency situations like the ice storm.
During the discussion, Commissioner Randy Stapleton mentioned SD 4 had already sold its building — Chaney said he wasn't sure if he'd heard that.
Here are some other actions taken by the fiscal court on Monday:
• Approved a $14,800 bid for disc golf course tee-off pads at Armco Park.
• Approved dental and mental health contracts at the jail. According to Jailer Bill Hensley, the dental contract was due to a dispute with a previous vendor over meeting standards of service — the vendor under contract now filled in on a “pay as you go” basis after the previous vendor bailed. The mental health contract is an extension of the current contract by four months at the current rate, so there could be budget negotiations about a possible rate change.
• Approved former Judge-Executive Steve Towler to serve on the library board of trustees.
• Approved moving an old AK sign to Armco Park for $15,000 — the new sign will be visible from U.S. 60 but will in no way interfere with the War Memorial. Other projects under way at Armco include replacing the dilapidated overlooks and moving the maintenance building to Shelter 9, in the rear of the park.
• Approved a lease with Championship Fastpitch up by the fairgrounds for $2,000 a month. The lease would last one year and give the roughly 700 kids signed up to play ball additional space for practice and games, according to the commissioners’ discussions.
• Approved the hiring of a code enforcement officer, who is retired law enforcement with experience as a flood control administrator.
• Approved awarding a bid for soil nails, which are used to repair slips on the roadways. The services used to be procured through the state, but are now on the counties to bid.
