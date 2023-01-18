High-ranking officials at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) — including the school’s president and athletic director — engaged in a concerted effort to try and shield communication from public disclosure, court records confirm.
Recent evidence filed in a lawsuit against EKU by the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) shows school leaders agreed to use personal email accounts when discussing the university’s plan to leave the OVC with the intent to keep that information secret and away from potential open records requests.
In an email sent on Aug. 16, 2020, to the private Gmail accounts of EKU President David McFaddin and former EKU Board of Regents Chair Lewis Diaz, EKU Athletic Director Matt Roan states, “Will keep info related to any other league on personal email, away from open record requests.”
Diaz responded, “Agreed,” one day later.
Roan’s stated reasoning for using private avenues of communication to discuss university business is concerning to open record laws advocates.
Amye Bensenhaver is a retired assistant attorney general who specialized in open records laws. She is also the co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.
“We can not allow public officials to avoid scrutiny by giving them an option to go to their personal devices and conduct business away from the public eye,” Bensenhaver said.
The open government advocate added that transparency is compromised when public officials choose to conduct business in private and that, ultimately, the public has a right to know about taxpayer funded institutions as afforded by the law.
Rick Adams, an attorney at Kaplan, Johnson, Abate & Bird in Louisville, also noted in an interview with the Register that Roan’s attempt to use private email accounts to avoid disclosure of public records shouldn’t succeed under open records law.
“A public official can not intentionally avoid production of public records by putting them on a private email address. The Open Records Act very broadly defines public records to include any record created or used by a public agency and they need to be produced, regardless of where they are stored,” said Adams.
Adams represents the Kentucky Press Association in regards to open records law.
In 1976, the Kentucky General Assembly enacted the Open Records Act — KRS 61.870 to KRS 61.884 — which establishes a right of access to public records.
In a statement regarding the discovery of Roan’s email to McFaddin and Diaz, EKU told the Register it does not believe the email exchange would be subject to open records law.
“... Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) and the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) disagree on multiple issues related to the University’s conference departure, which culminated in a document dispute between the two entities, something that is common in litigation. Currently, EKU is contesting the OVC’s requests for emails and documents in the proper forum — the Franklin Circuit Court,” the university said in a statement.
In an email to the Register, the university also claimed Roan’s email discussed “athletic conference business, which is a separate legal entity” and therefore is not subject to open records law. EKU also said Roan’s email was a “draft” and did not constitute any formal agreements on behalf of the university.
“While EKU IT policy requires the use of EKU email for EKU business, the emails in issue either relate to a) discussions of athletic conference business, which is a separate legal and private entity on which EKU serves as one voting member or b) personal email that simply references the university in a draft/personal communication that is exempt from open records law, regardless of the forum,” the university wrote.
“Further, Matt Roan has a personal relationship with Ted Gumbart, commissioner of the ASUN, and Lewis Diaz, former Chairman of the Board that long predates his role as athletic director. Any use of personal email accounts in this case was an isolated use to discuss the possibility of conference moves, due to the nature of the relationships and the nature of the business of the athletic conferences. Much of the use of a personal email account involves many preliminary ‘draft’ or brainstorming sessions of what could be, which are not subject to production under open records laws,” the statement continued.
However, Adams said the university is flawed in their reasoning that discussions regarding athletic conferences are not subject to open records.
“As private entities, the OVC and ASUN are not subject to Kentucky’s Open Records Act, however, EKU’s leaders discussing university business that will have a profound effect on the students, athletes, and the school’s budgets, is certainly something that falls under open records,” Adams said.
The university said in its statement that it would be reviewing its policies concerning EKU official’s use of private emails in correspondence.
“We will review our email policies to ensure there is the utmost clarity for our employees and the public on the definition of business communication versus personal communications,” EKU stated.
The school’s official policy about electronic communications states that “all official university business conducted internally and with outside agencies via email will be done through the appropriate university email account. Any exceptions must be approved by the Office of University Counsel.”
In its communication with the Richmond Register, the university did not clarify if university counsel approved the use of private emails for Roan, Diaz, and McFaddin.
The Richmond Register filed an open records request in January 2021 seeking communications between the ASUN, the OVC, and EKU in regards to the university’s departure from the OVC. The university provided the newspaper with a limited number of documents. However, the use of private email accounts by university leaders was revealed in December 2022 through evidence submitted in the contract dispute brought by the OVC against EKU.
On Aug. 3, 2021, the OVC filed a lawsuit against EKU in Franklin County Circuit Court seeking a $1 million exit fee, which is specifically designated in the athletic league’s constitution.
In the almost 500 days since, the case has taken many twists and turns.
Just more than a month after the league filed the lawsuit, EKU asked for the case to be dismissed, claiming the school was not legally bound by the OVC’s constitution.
The judge rejected that motion.
EKU responded by filing a countersuit, claiming it was the OVC which was in breach of contract.
The case has dragged on since then, with the OVC repeatedly asking the judge to compel the school to produce more evidence.
Recently, EKU confirmed in court filings that four high-ranking officials had used personal email accounts instead of their school-issued accounts — Diaz, Roan, McFaddin and University Counsel Dana Fohl.
Diaz, who stepped down from the EKU Board of Regents last June, was using an email associated with his employer Dinsmore & Shohl — a law firm.
According to recent court filings, the contents of Diaz’ emails has not been made available to the OVC, due to claims of attorney-client privilege as a defense.
In previous court filings, EKU officials claimed some members of the board of regents did not have official school emails.
The most recent evidence, however, shows Diaz had an EKU email account beginning in 2017, but EKU’s own records filed with the court indicates the account has not been accessed since April 5, 2020 — months before the August 2020 email in which Roan suggests discussions about EKU’s move to the ASUN be conducted through private email.
According to court records, EKU said it ran searches of Diaz’s school account regarding OVC matters and received no hits. However, in court records the OVC claims the search by EKU was either ineffective or incomplete, because league officials sent “multiple relevant emails to the account in 2020.” OVC’s counsel submitted an email to the court as evidence of that fact.
On Dec. 27, 2022, EKU filed a “motion for clarification and extension of time” in regards to the court’s motion to compel the university to conduct specific email searches.
In court documents, school officials have repeatedly claimed the OVC’s search criteria is too “broad” and “overburdensome,” and said they have produced more than 20,000 additional pages from non-school-issued accounts. The university also claims in court documents they are working with Diaz and his law firm to conduct a search of Diaz’s work email for information relevant to case.
However, in OVC’s response filed with the court, the athletic conference’s counsel claims EKU should have conducted the searches when first compelled by the court and when Diaz was still serving as EKU’s board of regent chair.
In the court documents, the OVC’s lawyers question whether other EKU employees — besides the four already noted — are also using non-school accounts for university business.
And whether, they too, are doing so to avoid the lawful oversight provided to the public.
“Discovery to date has revealed that EKU representatives at the highest levels inappropriately used private email accounts when discussing EKU’s departure from the OVC with the express purpose of evading open records requests,” the OVC response states.