IRONVILLE Two brothers are in custody after court records show they chocked two Boyd County deputies during a domestic call Monday night in Ironville, court records show.
Sheriff Jamie Reihs said besides a some bruises and a nick, both deputies were unharmed.
According to court records, deputies responded to the 4600 block of Pine Street in Ironville for reports of a fight in progress.
When deputies arrived, they could hear screaming and yelling behind a home — court records show the two brothers came from around the back, cussing and yelling.
A deputy told the two men to stop yelling and go inside. A crowd of onlookers gathered, at which point a citation states the deputy tried to place both men under arrest for disorderly conduct.
The brothers ran inside the house, where a struggle ensued with the deputy in the doorway, police said.
Both men wailed on the deputy’s face, but the officer was able to fend them off with fisticuffs, records show.
During the altercation, one man placed a deputy in a choke hold, but the officer was able to get free, records show.
The deputy radioed his position and another deputy came to assist. Records show the initial deputy was able to wrangle one of the brothers, identified as 63-year-old Mark E. Hicks, into handcuffs.
Another deputy got into a tussle in which records show 48-year-old Mitchell E. Hicks grabbed the officer by the throat and began choking him.
The deputy was able to break the hold, fight Hicks and place him into custody, the citation states.
Both men were charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a police officer and first-degree strangulation.
Both men were being held at the Boyd County Detention Center, pending arraignment on Wednesday.