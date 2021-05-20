Area courthouses are some of the latest entities to return to somewhat normal operating procedures following updated guidance from the federal government and health departments.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many court dates were postponed, or, in some cases, court business was required to be conducted virtually. Courthouse staff worked diligently to limit the backlog of cases created by the pandemic by pushing existing technology or creating and using new technologies to keep things running.
Beginning Monday, however, courthouses will be truly reopening to the public.
“If you have received your vaccine, you won’t be required to wear a mask,” Greenup County Chief Deputy Michelle Tackett said. “We are going to still be following social distancing guidelines as closely as possible. And if you have been exposed or feel sick, you need to call (606) 473-9860 for specific guidance. But the dockets are open beginning Monday. And if you should be wearing a mask and don’t have yours with you, we will have some masks at the front desk.”
Tackett said that if there are any questions, the docket is available for viewing on kycourts.gov.
Judge George Davis of Boyd County said he is grateful to be back in an open court.
“It makes it much easier,” he said. “We’ve been working with one hand tied behind our backs, but we have managed to keep the court system going.”
Davis said they have managed to keep doing everything they would have done before, with the exception of actual trials. He commended the staff for truly going above and beyond during the pandemic restrictions. The dedication to preparing everything from conferences to hearings, he said, is going to allow Boyd County to avoid a huge backlog of work that could have potentially ground the wheels of justice to a halt.
Davis said he knows of some counties that have attempted to try cases through remote technology, but the results have been mixed. He said the in-person and face-to-face trials will always have more satisfactory outcomes.
“As a lawyer, there is nothing like being in person. You develop certain instincts and you can’t use those over a telescreen.”
Davis pointed out facing a masked and distanced jury, for instance, might be construed as violating the constitutional guarantee of a defendant being able to face their peers and accusers.
Those who have been delayed because the pandemic will finally have their day in court on Monday. Davis said the courthouse will be following the CDC guidelines on social distancing, but there will be more of a return to a “normal” that people have been anticipating for some time.
Though technology will once again recede somewhat from the spotlight, Davis said many things learned during the pandemic will be continued in the future.
“I think we were going to get to the level of technology use in the next 10 years or so anyway,” Davis said. “But the pandemic has forced us to up that timetable and now we will use it to improve the way we serve.”