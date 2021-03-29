While the weekend may have been windy, plenty of folks were taking shelter indoors in northeastern Kentucky’s various jails.
Most of the detainees were accused of skipping court dates, breaking parole or possessing drugs, according to jail records. Quite a few in Carter County were federal prisoners on their way to prison or in pretrial detention.
The following folks were locked up over the weekend. Anyone named in this list should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Carl E. Thompson, 44, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.
• Cody W. Trent, 25, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Gary D. Carey, 53, of South Point, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.
• Michael T. Gumbert, 53, of Greenup, was booked Friday on two contempt of court charges.
• Sarha M.D. McCoy, 25, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Erin M. McComis, 35, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense simple possession of heroin and methamphetamine and first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Morgan A. Henderson, 27, of South Point, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant and charges of public intoxication and providing false information to police.
Big Sandy Regional
• Nicholas S. Barnett, 33, of West Van Lear, was booked Friday on a theft more than $500 but less than $10,000 charge.
• Martin T. Howell, 43, of Inez, was booked Friday on a charge of non-payment of court costs.
• Charles L. West, 34, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Randall E. Boggs, 22, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants and charges of fourth-degree assault and impersonating a police officer.
• Robert R. Whitt, 40, of Dry Ridge, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Earnest Stamper, 48, of Campton, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Raymond Ousley, 61, of Bulon, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Carter County
• Tyler S. Back, 28, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.
• Kristen N. Legg, 28, of Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Antoine L. Louis, 36, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• James Broyles, 37, of Narrows, Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Larry Clay, 55, of Fayetteville, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Mark Mullins, 50, of Webbville, was booked Saturday on four out-of-county warrants.
• Mark D. Fannin, 55, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• David Harlow, 42, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of third-offense DUI, open container and driving with a rear license plate not illuminated. Harlow also had a bench warrant.
Greenup County
• Jeremy Nichols, 30, of Argillite, was booked Friday on a two counts of contempt of court.
• Ronald B. Aumburgey, 54, of Portsmouth, was booked Saturday on a flagrant non-support charge and two bench warrants.
• Shawn M. Crabtree, 37, of West Portsmouth, was booked Saturday on charges of second-offense DUI, first-degree promotion of contraband and six traffic violations.
Rowan County
• Eli E. Chavous, 23, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Robert Jones, 43, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on six traffic violations and a circuit court warrant charging him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and two counts of falsely reporting an incident.
• Kyle Kelley, 26, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree trespassing, first-offense DUI and nine traffic violations.
• Jonathan Riley, 24, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault and possession of marijuana.
• Terry R. Riddle, 40, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of violating an emergency protective order, falsely reporting an incident and three traffic violations.
• Nathan Boatman, 40, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI.
• Cody Ferguson, 40, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on charges of menacing and resisting arrest.
