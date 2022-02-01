Court-related charges and violations of parole and probation make up the bulk of weekend bookings. Others include assault, theft and drug-related charges.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Albert L. Wilburn, 37, of Garrison, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Benjamin A. McCoy, 44, of Clearfield, was booked Friday as a judge hold.
• Cecil C. Oiler, 30, of Russell, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Isabelle R. Blevins, 19, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday as a judge hold.
• Russell L. Hogsten, 47, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Henry L. Butler, Jr., 36, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Tammy A. Stone, 49, of Minford, Ohio, was booked Saturday on third-degree burglary.
• Homer L. Blevins, 43, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Tammy Brown, 47, of Ironton, was booked Sunday on failure to wear seat belts and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
Big Sandy Regional
• Elsie Adkins-Mullins, 28, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia. Adkins-Mullins is also charged with single counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft of identity of another without consent and contempt of court.
• Keith D. Webb, 47, of Dwale, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Adam C. Vanhoose, 34, of Prestonsburg, was booked Friday on a probation violations and a bench warrant for court.
• Ethan K. Spears, 30, of Lexington, was booked Friday on two bench warrants for court.
• Clayton Jude, 48, of Warfield, was booked Friday on two bench warrants for court.
• Amy D. Wells, 41, of Prestonsburg, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Derrick D. West, 39, of Louisville, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault.
• Nefertiti K. Fleming, 55, of Hagerhill, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• James M. Arnett, Jr., 41, of Elizabethtown, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Stephanie D. Minix, 30, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle M. Kretzer, 42, of Thelma, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Charles Williams, Jr., 57, of Oil Springs, was booked Sunday on failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Charles Stiltner, 46, of West Vanlear, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
Carter County
• Rodney J. Clevenger, 45, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on three counts of failure to appear.
• George W. Bridges, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on three counts of failure to appear.
• Leonard L. Danner, 49, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on two counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Ashley Tolliver, 35, of Wabaco, was booked Saturday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Chester E. Milum, 67, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Brian T. Rodgers, 53, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on four counts of failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Terry S. Hammond, 43, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Joel L. Erwin, 34, of Lloyd, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Rowan County
• April Caudill, 40, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Chad Jones, 43, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and single counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Christopher Back, 36, of Neon, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting $10,000 or more.
• Robert E. Adams, 40, of Morehead, was booked Friday on neglect action.
• Shawn A. Mills, 40, of Lexington, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.
• Wesley E. Pelfrey, 33, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, child abuse.
• Wanda Bailey, 53, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Robert A. Riley, 46, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Julie Knipp, 28, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.