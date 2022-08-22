CATLETTSBURG Negotiations are in the works for an Ashland man with trafficking and theft charges.
Paul Crisp, 59, of Catlettsburg, was arrested after a K-9 officer alerted to heroin/fentanyl and meth.
From court records obtained by The Daily Independent, a plea deal may be coming up for Crisp.
The arrest citation states that on May 13, a Kentucky State trooper noticed Crisp cross the center line one too many times.
Crisp was pulled over on Shopes Creek at Midland Trail in Boyd County for careless driving, but Crisp claimed he was just messing around with his radio, according to court documents.
The trooper then asked Crisp if he could conduct a search of the 2002 Chevy Silverado, but Crisp refused, according to the arrest citation.
That's where K-9 Fabi came in. The citation indicates that Fabi was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of Crisp's truck.
The trooper wrote in the affidavit that Fabi showed several changes of behavior that alerted to the trooper that Crisp may have illegal substances in the vehicle.
During the vehicle search, the trooper discovered a magnetic box located in a tool box in the bed of the Chevy, according to the affidavit.
The trooper wrote that inside the metal box was suspected heroin/fentanyl and crystal meth in individual baggies. Alongside the drugs was a small set of scales, according to court documents.
Crisp was charged with first-degree, second-offense trafficking in heroin (a class B felony), first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (a class C felony) and third-degree trafficking in an unspecified drug (a class D felony).
If Crisp is convicted, a class B felony is punishable by 10-20 years in prison.
Crisp was picked up on a charge of receiving stolen property less than a month prior to his May arrest.
On April 25, an officer was dispatched to the Budget Inn on 13th Street to check on a truck pulling a trailer. The truck was operating with no lights and driving recklessly, according to the arrest citation.
The officer wrote in the citation that once the truck's registration was entered into the database, dispatch confirmed it had come back as stolen.
Crisp told officers he bought the stolen vehicle earlier that day but he didn't have the title for it, according to police records.
He was arrested and booked at Boyd County Detention Center later that night.
Crisp is on the docket Sept. 1 for a pretrial conference concerning both cases.
(606) 326-2652 |