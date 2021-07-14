The Greenup County Fiscal Court held its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday in Greenup. On the agenda were items including standard court business such as approving minutes from the last meeting and paying bills. Among the bills discussed were those submitted by the Greenup County Fair, based upon an amount of $50,000 granted by the Fiscal Court.
The Court accepted bills that covered the replacement of worn and outdated bleacher seating, repairs to the show barn and a walkway to the bleachers. The Greenup County Fair also received additional water lines and water taps that were donated by the City of Greenup, and new fencing was ordered.
Anne Stephens, Greenup County Extension Agent for the Arts, gave an update to the Fiscal Court, commenting on the upgrades to the extension office and the Farmers Market.
“We are reporting 300-plus customers every Saturday morning,” Stephens told the court. “We have more and more produce as we are getting into the season, and we encourage everyone to stop by the market, Thursday evenings from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. And there is live music the first Saturday of the month.”
Stephens also said the weigh-ins are currently happening for livestock, and all the groups are looking forward to Fair season. Stephens also reminded the court that the Farm to Table Dinner will be taking place this Saturday at Imel’s, and that the Extension Office is proud to be a partner for that event.