DURBIN A little more than a year ago, Boyd County lost a longstanding tradition with the closure of Bear Creek Meats.
Originally opened in 1969 by Bill Opell on the Boyd-Lawrence County line, the shop stayed in the family until it shut its doors in 2022 (it was renamed from Opell Meats to Bear Creek in 2011, after a relation took it over).
Couple Laura and Brad Maggard reopened the shop as Opell Meats this past May, hosting an Ashland Alliance ribbon cutting on Tuesday.
Laura Maggard is the granddaughter of Bill Opell. She said she helped process deer at the shop when she attended high school and college. Maggard said finding herself in the driver's seat at her grandfather's store is "very surreal" but "a good fit."
"I went to school at Morehead for agriculture and I worked at the UK Extension Office, so this has been it kind of fit for us," she said. "I think having that background made it a natural step to reopen the shop."
The shop, at 2215 Bear Creek Road in Catlettsburg, does slaughter and processing for beefs and pork, but it also offers deli meat, frozen chicken (chicken is not processed on site) and deer processing in the fall.
Maggard said her family has historically serviced farmers from counties from Lawrence to Pike counties along U.S. 23, along with livestock from rural Wayne County in West Virginia.
"We get a huge percentage of farmers from down that way," she said. "When we reopened, we saw a lot of those farmers come back."
When A & W Meat House opened off the Industrial Parkway, that outfit ended up getting former workers from Bear Creek to fill the ranks. Maggard said she was able to find workers pretty easy when the shop reopened a couple months back.
"We've been in business for years, so we have a lot of connections in the community and were able to find a great group of employees," she said.
Brad Maggard, who helped out sporadically at the shop over the years, said co-owning the shop has been a learning experience.
"There's a lot new I had to learn, but it's been really satisfying and gratifying to take an animal from on the hoof to meat," he said.
At the ribbon cutting, Ashland Alliance CEO Tim Gibbs called the shop a "staple of the community" and welcomed back the "community steward." Boyd County Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook said "nobody does anything for 50 years on accident — they're here for a reason."
The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. More information can be found on their Facebook page or by calling them at (606) 254-4950.
Laura Maggard stressed the old number to the shop is no longer in service — the new number is (606) 254-4950.
