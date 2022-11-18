RUSSELL A back-porch fire quickly made its way into a house at the corner of Barkley Court and Fox Drive in Russell on Friday morning. A husband and wife at the home were not injured, according to Russell Fire Chief Billy Selvage.
Selvage said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The couple tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but when the back door was left open on a windy morning, flames made their way inside, Selvage said.
Two cable company workers — one for Spectrum and one for Kinetic — along with a Raceland-Worthington High School student helped the man and the wheelchair-bound woman escape the burning home, according to Selvage.
“Everybody’s fine,” Selvage said, “but it did a lot of damage. It got into the attic.”
The Russell Belhaven Community Facebook page indicated that the Ratliff family were the victims.
“I am unsure of the family’s needs at this time, however ourselves as well as the rest of the neighborhood are more than willing to help/provide,” read the post. “If you know this family and know of anything they need, please let us know.”
The community page posted a prayer for the family.
Russell, Flatwoods and Ashland fire departments responded to the call, which initially occurred at 11:30 a.m. Raceland first-responders helped cover the Russell station, Selvage said.