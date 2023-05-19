RUSSELL Expansion was a necessity for Nails Pro, a Russell Plaza salon that recently relocated to a larger spot in the shopping center.
"This store is three times bigger," said Mike Van, who owns the shop with his wife, Casey. "We were too busy to accommodate everybody."
Nails Pro employs 25 nail technicians; and the new location can handle up to 30 customers at a time and includes 30 pedicure chairs.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the new store is the decor, which is heavy on bright, clean white with plenty of upscale black and gold.
"We really needed something like this is the area," Van said, noting the new shop looks like the kind of salon found in major American cities. "A customer said, 'I feel like I need to go back home and dress up.'"
Kayla Chaffin, 33, of Argillite, said after trying Nails Pro with a friend, she made the store her regular nail salon — even before the larger and fancier setting.
"It's beautiful," said Chaffin, who likes a French manicure. "Everyone is so nice and friendly."
Bright pink is the most popular shade for summer, Van said, while cooler months tend to have patrons asking for something darker and more muted.
Hailing from Cambodia, the Vans met while working in a nail salon in Winchester. After they married, they opened a salon in Lexington, but sold it to his sister-in-law before coming to Ashland to open Nails Pro.
Van said his family, which includes a daughter and son, enjoy living in the area.
"We love it here," he said. "The people are friendly and know each other here."
Acrylic and gel manicure and pedicures are available and patrons can purchase a glass of wine or beer to enjoy during their service, Van said.
Men also come for manicures and pedicures, and some just bring their significant others.
"Some of the husbands come in and have a drink while they wait for their wives instead of sitting in their car," he said.
