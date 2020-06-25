GREENUP A couple was indicted this month by a Greenup County grand jury on rape charges.
The Greenup couple is accused of raping a minor in late December 2019, according to the indictments.
Shannon D. Howard, 33, was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. Juanita M. Kibler, 27, was charged with complicity to commit first degree rape and complicity to commit sexual abuse. Howard was also charged as a second-degree persistent felony offender, which could mean more jail time if he is convicted of his underlying charges.
Both have been held at the Greenup County Detention Center since March 19 on no bond.
An indictment is merely an accusation. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Crystal M. Virgin, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in heroin. The grand jury also issued a first-degree felony offender enhancement against her.
• Marvin S. Hogsten, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value. Hogsten has also been charged as a first-degree persistent felony offender.
• William D. Douglas, 50, of Flatwoods, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree strangulation.
• Wallace R. Stanley, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on four counts of intimidating a participant in a legal process.
• Jonathan W. Griffith, 49, of McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of theft by failure to make a required disposition of property with a value over $500.
