ASHLAND An Ashland couple is facing felony child abuse charges, according to court records.
Details are scant in the case, but records show 25-year-old Mackenzie D. Carman and 30-year-old Terry L. Gibson were charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12. A Facebook account associated with Carman shows the two married in June of last year.
The couple was arrested at the Ashland Police Department on Friday, according to court records.
A complaint warrant filed with the court alleges the couple engaged in first-degree criminal abuse from November 2019 until March 9, 2021.
Both are being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $10,000 bonds.
According to the statute, first-degree criminal abuse is defined as when someone intentionally abuses another person or allows another person to abuse someone of whom they have actual custody, causing serious physical injury, torture, cruel confinement or punishment or places them in a situation to cause serious physical injury.
The statute is applied to children under the age of 12 or people who are considered “physically helpless or mentally helpless.”
If convicted, Gibson and Carman could face between five and 10 years in prison on their charges.
(606) 326-2653 |