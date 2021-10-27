GREENUP A Greenup County couple have been accused of breaking into a man’s home and stealing jewelry, lawn equipment and even the Christmas decorations.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Greenup District Court, Arak and Jennifer Shumate, 41 and 40, respectively, have been charged in connection with an Oct. 21 break-in on Hidden Hallow Road.
The complaint further states the Shumates stole a suitcase full of jewelry, a flashlight, a bench grinder, a welder, a gas can and a weedeater, among other things.
The couple was taken in on Saturday, according to court records. Both have been charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.
Both are being held at the Boyd County Detention Center pending arraignment later this week.
According to newspaper archives, Arak Shumate was charged in 2008 with stealing $54,000 worth of copper and aluminum AC coils from Greenup County High School.
