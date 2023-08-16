GREENUP Jailer Larry Pancake is not one to mince words.
His first statement during his report at Tuesday’s Greenup County Fiscal Court meeting served as evidence.
“We’re kicking (butt) in this county. I don’t care what anybody thinks,” he said in front of a grinning Judge-Executive Bobby Hall. “Everything is going for the better.”
A new tax accompanies the establishment of the Greenup County Ambulance Authority, which has raised concerns among some citizens, according to Brenda Martin, of Russell. Martin spoke during the open meeting portion of Tuesday’s gathering.
All three commissioners stood firm in that it was absolutely the right move for the county, and that they’ve heard very little negative response from their constituents.
During the judge’s report, Hall spoke glowingly of the countywide service and the immediate progress associated with it.
Hall said money from the sale of the Bellefonte Pavilion to King’s Daughters will be used for the start-up of the service.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, $1 million was transferred to the Authority to purchase three new ambulances and the supplies for them.
Commissioner Derrick Bradley said Big Sandy Superstore will donate beds and mattresses for emergency crews.
Ambulance Authority Director Kevin Callihan said the new ambulances are receiving final inspections this week. He said construction is set to begin on a South Shore property for the service.
“There was a bank in South Shore that’s no longer in business, and that building was vacant,” Hall said. “We came to an agreement, and now we occupy an empty building for this ambulance service.” The building has close access to major roads, including U.S. 23, he said.
Bradley, Marty Johnson and Brandy Hunt were named to the Greenup County Ambulance Authority board.
Hall highlighted some positive developments within the county in addition to the ambulance service, such as the water lines going into the ground in Siloam.
“We are ready to start bringing companies and corporations to Greenup County,” Hall said. “We are in full economic development mode. The future looks great.”
Here are some other notable items from Tuesday’s meeting:
• Longtime Coroner Neil Wright reported zero drug overdose deaths for the month of July. He said he can’t remember the last time he could say that.
• The Greenup County Conservation District requested $54,000 for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
• The City of Greenup’s trick-or-treat time was accepted into the minutes. It will be Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. The same goes for the county.
• Henry Patrick, of the roads department, reported the new bridge on Culp Creek is completed.
• Anne Stephens, of the extension office, said the farmers market’s permanent structure next to the extension office is coming along, largely thanks to Patrick and his department, at cost that is beyond reasonable.
• Commissioner Earnie Duty II made a motion to gift the Greenup County Fair Board $14,750.24 for the repairs made to the fairgrounds. It passed unanimously.
(606) 326-2664 |