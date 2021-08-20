CANNONSBURG Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said it’s “pretty likely” the county will be taking over the Cedar Knoll Sports Complex project at Camp Landing, using the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act money to fund it.
However, Camp Landing owner Jason Camp said county involvement in the 15,000-20,000 capacity arena isn’t set in stone, citing it as just one of the possibilities for an ever-evolving project.
“Right now, I don’t think anything’s set yet,” Camp said. “I know the county is look at seeing if there’s a way for them to fund and pay for it. If they can’t, I’ll look at privately building it.”
Commissioner Randy Stapleton, on the other hand, was unequivocal that the county will build the sports complex.
“We’re going to build it, it’s just a matter of where we’ll find the money,” he said.
Both Chaney and Stapleton confirmed designs were being drawn up for the county for the project.
Commissioner Larry Brown said he wasn’t even informed of the plan for the county to take over the project until recently, much less using the latest round of COVID-19 relief money to do it.
“I was under the impression this would be funded through the developer and his partners,” Brown said.
During the July 16 announcement of the project, discussion of public funds being used in constructing the sports complex was not announced. Chaney said at the time, the county was still awaiting a response to see if ARPA monies could be used for it. At the time of the announcement, the only direct government involvement was for the convention center at the old Sears and a farmer’s market, to be paid for out of an $11 million bond.
Camp said when he initially started the project, he was only looking at private financing options. In his plans, Camp said he wanted to get a hotel at the entertainment district first and figured the sports complex would be about another two to four years out.
“I’m not independently wealthy, I don’t have money to buy the mall and go ahead and spend $5 or $6 million on a sportsplex. For me, it takes time, it takes partners, it takes investors … there’s going to be a lot more planning to do that if I’m going to do it. I’m not saying I won’t do it, but if the county has another plan to take care of it and open it sooner, we’ll certainly have to look down that road,” Camp said.
Camp said the focus right now is on getting cash flow from existing businesses, such as the movie theater (which is entering its third week), Malibu Jack’s (set for completion around November) and a restaurant set to open in the old Callihan’s location in the next 60-90 days.
The American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress back in March, with a price tag of $1.9 trillion. Of that money, $65.1 billion would go to county governments nationwide for support public health, economic impact of the lockdowns, replace revenue loss due to the pandemic, provide premium pay for essential workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Boyd County received a total of $9 million, with the first payment of $4.5 million paid out earlier this summer. The next payment will come in 2022. Chaney said if the plan moves forward, the county would use $4.3 million from the ARPA funds to pay for the sports complex.
Chaney said under the ARPA rules, monies could fund tourism — he said he’s consulted the Department of Local Government (which is dispersing the ARPA funds in Kentucky) and Kentucky Association of Counties to see if the sports complex project would qualify. He said they did.
“We can pursue this no problem at all, because it falls directly under tourism for Boyd County,” Chaney said.
According to the interim rules for ARPA released in May, aid could be used for negative economic impacts in tourism, hospitality and restaurants due to the impact COVID-19 had on those industries. That also includes aid for planned expansions that were delayed due to the pandemic.
Chaney said other jurisdictions around the country have opted to commit some ARPA funds to prop up these battered industries.
A June 14 article published by the National Association of Counties shows counties in Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania have committed portions of their ARPA funds to tourism. In the examples listed, most were used to supplement revenue lost by their local convention and visitor’s bureau or fund campaigns.
In Springfield, Missouri, the city council recently floated the idea of using a portion of its ARPA payout to buy a field house in the southwest portion of the city. The council ultimately decided against it, in favor of using money from the jurisdiction’s rainy day fund, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
Locally, most jurisdictions are opting to focus the ARPA monies on infrastructure projects. Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter said his county is using the $3.4 million received from the feds for sewer projects, with a concentration in Lloyd.
Ashland City Manager Mike Graese said the commission has gone all-in on utility projects, replacing aged sewer and water lines.
Carter County Judge-Executive Mike Malone said the $2.6 million received this year still hasn’t been allocated, but he’d like to see if a 911 center would qualify.
He’d also like to see if the funds would be loosened up for one clear no-no use of ARPA: roads. According to the National Association of Counties, roads are explicitly prohibited from ARPA funding. That’s a point Chaney wanted to hammer home as well.
“It ain’t like we can blac top every road in Boyd County with this money,” Chaney said. “I want to make sure that’s clear, because I know that’s the first thing I’m going to get hit on. ‘Why ain’t you using this on roads?’ I can’t. It’s not allowed.”
Chaney said if the money from the first round ends up going into sports complex, money from the second round would still be used for infrastructure.
Brown said he wants a work session to publicly discuss the best use of the funds, along with public input.
