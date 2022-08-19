ASHLAND The Democratic candidate for Boyd County County Clerk was looking for his head as of Friday morning.
At least two heads, to be exact.
Overnight Thursday into Friday, two campaign signs featuring portrait shots of Rymer were vandalized overnight, with the head of the candidate cut out. He didn't learn the $120 apiece signs were damaged until Friday morning.
"I got about 25 phone calls this morning, giving me a heads-up," Rymer said. "These signs are 120 bucks a piece and they'd only been up three days. It's funny, but it's sad."
Rymer said at first blush he found it odd his opponent's signs nearby weren't tampered with, but the more he thought about it the more he realized it was the probably the work of some kids.
"They cut the entire head out and ran off with it," he said. "Some kids might be using it as a Halloween costume this year."
Kevin Johnston, the current county clerk, said he had absolutely nothing to do with the vandalism and does not condone it.
"I'm almost 50 years old, I run on my own integrity and accomplishments," he said. "I do not condone this type of behavior and if someone did this because they say they support me, they're no supporter of mine."
Johnston continued, "I like my private property and I don't want people to touch it or damage it. I don't want anyone doing that to anybody. It's not right and whoever did this needs to prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Rymer said a police report has been submitted and he hopes to find some answers.
"If you come across my head, let me know," he said.
