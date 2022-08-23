ASHLAND Inside the Boyd County Animal Shelter, amidst the cacophony of dogs barking for a home, there’s a little nook with some cages.
Inside each cage, there’s a cat looking for love.
According to Steve Minton, animal control supervisor, opens a cage and pets Ralphie the cat.
“Most of these cats are out there living in the streets and somebody catches and tries to do the right thing by bringing them here,” he said.
Volunteer Bryan Carroll beams with a smile while looking at the cat, before quickly shuffling to the door.
“If I stay here too long, I’ll end up taking one home,” Carroll said. “I don’t have room for one more.”
Carroll is already nursing along three animals at the house — he and his wife recently purchased a piece of farm land, and he was thinking of letting some cats roam free there one day.
Back in 2020, during the height of COVID-19, Carroll said he got involved with volunteering at the animal shelter after asking Minton about how the adoptions were going for cats.
Not well — after a five-day hold, the cats were put down. Unlike Carroll, who adopted cats from the shelter, most folks didn’t come down to animal control to seek a feline friends.
“It honestly surprised me,” Carroll said. “I always found it strange people don’t come down here to adopt, because that’s the way I always did it.”
A cat usually got taken in from the neighborhood, or if a someone’s cat had a litter of kittens.
Both men were in agreement — the shelter needed to be a shelter, not a slaughterhouse. So they worked together with the county to get the ordinances change to allow the shelter to become no-kill.
“Ninety percent of our animals leave through the front door,” Minton said. “Unless they are sick beyond help or there’s a court order, we don’t put them down.”
While this is good news for the cats, who saw the brunt of death sentences at the shelter, it’s bad news for the Ashland, according to Public Works Director Jack Hunter, who oversees Ashland’s animal control.
“I don’t think anyone wants to see animals put down — wild cats running around in a rural area isn’t much of a problem. But in a more condensed population area, it becomes an issue,” Hunter said.
Despite that, Hunter said the city’s animal control has made inroads on the problem.
“Last year, we had about 15 problem areas people regularly reported in,” Hunter said. “This year, we have about four or five. Whenever we learn there’s space, we immediately go out, pick some cats up and bring them in.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the bids will be opened Thursday to build a new animal shelter, hopefully one with more room. Passed in a bond in 2021, the new animal shelter was bid out earlier this year but came in at double the cost, thanks to inflation in construction materials.
However, Chaney said more room doesn’t solve the problem.
“We could build the biggest animal shelter in the state of Kentucky and there still wouldn’t be enough room for the cats,” he said. “Here’s the thing — we have to figure out something to do with them. I don’t want to see them sitting around on a concrete floor, I’d rather them make their own choices.
“If it was up to me — and you can quote me on this — I’d just as soon open the back door to the animal shelter and let the cats run free. But we have a responsibility as the county to deal with this issue,” Chaney added.
Like Hunter, Chaney said having cats run wild in the woods isn’t so bad, but when they congregate in populated areas like Ashland and Catlettsburg, it becomes a major problem.
The county has started working with cat rescues to get cats into loving homes, according to Chaney.
Minton said over the last year, he’s worked with groups to get these cats to loving homes — just recently, the animal shelter signed an agreement to start to adopt out tame cats through PetSmart.
While figuring out more ways to increase adoptions (only $50 for a cat, fixing and shots included) is one way Minton and crew has worked on curtailing the cat problem, another tactic is rip, snip and flip — or catch, neuter and release.
The program — authorized by the city of Ashland last year — would catch the feral cats, neuter them and turn them out into the wild to live the rest of their days.
Mayor Matt Perkins said based on the information he’s been presented, it is the most humane way to deal with the problem.
“I don’t think exterminating the cats is the right thing to do,” he said. “It is an issue for our city and we’re doing all we can — we’ve had some funding for this in our new budget that started July 1.”
Carroll said he looked into other municipalities who have done it — in northern Kentucky, the populations have decreased dramatically. In Vermont, there’s not enough cats in the state to adopt, according to Carroll.
In fact, some local cats are finding homes in Vermont already — a volunteer has been running the tamer cats up that way to get them into homes, according to Carroll.
“The laws up there are so strict, they have a cat deficit,” he said. “That’s unheard of around here.”
But for the ones that are bit too wild to spend their days on the couch or chasing laser beams on the walls — or for the cats eking out a hard-scrabbled living feasting on trash, surviving on the kindness of neighbors setting out a communal bowl and thriving on birds, field mice and rats — the best way to control the population is prevent them from reproducing, Minton said.
While cats aren’t pack predators — they hunt solitarily and generally keep to themselves — they will congregate into colonies, generally around food sources.
One infamous colony is down along the river, thanks in part the river rats slinking the banks. According to Minton and Carroll, if the cats are neutered, what happens over time is they aren’t replaced — leading the colony to collapse over time.
“There’s only so much food to support a population,” Minton said. “Even if we can’t catch them all, by neutering a portion of them, that puts a cat that is reproducing in competition with another cat for food. It curbs their reproduction, too.”
Time, space and money are what’s really preventing program from taking off, although in roads are being made — each cat taken to the animal shelter and accepted is snipped.
For the time being, the animal shelter is working with Tri-State Spay and Neuter, an all-volunteer organization. Since it is a volunteer effort, being able to put a dent into feral cats is all dependent on when the organization can get the space and time of a volunteer veterinarian to conduct the surgery en masse.
For the time being, most of the procedures are being conducted on pet cats, according to Carroll. Fundraisers, like last month’s Fur Ball Gala, help fund the effort as well, according to Carroll.
Anyone fixing on adopting a cat can come to the Boyd County Animal Shelter Monday-Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Adoption fees for cats are $50, while dogs are $75.