The Greenup County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s count to 2,996.
Sixteen females, ranging from ages 11 to 87, and 10 males, ages 17 to 69, tested positive and are in respective home isolation.
There have been 2,474 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths in Greenup County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 22 additional cases, pushing the tally to 3,980. Eleven females, from ages 24 to 67, and 11 males, ages 17 to 68, have tested positive — each new patient is in home isolation. There have been 2,251 recoveries and 51 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
One new Boyd County case is connected to the detention center.
Carter County’s health department recorded 15 new cases late Thursday. The count, as of then, was 1,683.