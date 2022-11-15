GREENUP The Greenup County Attorney said the merit board system is still in effect in the county, citing his legal research into the matter.
The merit board was created in 1992 for the sheriff's office, but had been defunct for many years since.
Current Jailer Mike Worthington has accused of now Jailer-elect Larry Pancake of violating the merit board system when he did not resign from the sheriff's office to run for his post.
Worthington was resoundingly beat in the primary by Pancake, who cruised to an easy win in last week's general elections.
At Tuesday's fiscal court meeting, Worthington asked county attorney Mike Wilson — himself on the outs after losing in the election — if he had an answer to whether or not the merit board was still in effect.
Wilson has been publicly silent on the issue prior to the election. At the fiscal court meeting, he said all his research indicated that the ordinance creating the merit board was never stricken from the books.
"This board was created by ordinance, so therefore it needs to be repealed by ordinance," he said. "I'm on my way out as is most of this court, so this is something that can be taken up by the next court in January."
Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter — counting down the days to retirement — said if Worthington wants to pursue this issue, he would have to get a lawyer and take it to circuit court.
"This is not a court of law," he said. "This is above our pay grade."
Commissioner Earnie Duty II — the only commissioner who will be returning in January — asked if the death of the two members appointed to the original board would have any effect on it.
Wilson said that doesn't matter.
"The court could choose to reconstitute, so even though they haven't met, it's still there by law," Wilson said.
Wilson also mentioned that the case could be undergoing litigation and that he had more details to share with the court in closed session if need be. Carpenter declined hearing more, stating once again the issue needs to be handled by "the big boys across the street."
(606) 326-2653 |