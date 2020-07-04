One of the performers who will take the stage on the second of two drive-in concert nights is local act Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends. The group will perform tonight at 7 in a field on North Big Run Road near Boyd County High School. Shelby Lore, Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore entertained the crowd on Friday. Tonight, it’s Jamey Johnson, Arlo McKinley and Brown’s band.
Brown said he is every bit as excited as the audience for today’s show, which will be performed in front of as many as 600 vehicles.
“I hope it’s an absolute slam-dunk,” Brown said. “We’ve had good success with the Paramount in the past. And when this Fourth of July concert came up, they reached out to us and told us about it. They said Jamey Johnson was going to be involved and asked if we wanted to be part of it — and we said sure.”
Brown said what followed was the standard process of submitting a press kit and a list of songs the band intended to play to the Paramount and have everything approved, including the headlining act signing off on the list.
“And apparently Jamey Johnson signs off on that personally, which is really cool,” Brown said.
Brown said like with most musicians, COVID-19 shut everything down for the band, with canceled concerts and the like. But he said they have been hard at practice since the restrictions loosened, and they are ready to play some music.
“We’ve been putting this all back together,” Brown said. “But the pieces all still fit, so we’re ready to go.”
Although the pandemic may have upended the band’s live performance schedule, and halted the momentum in that aspect, Brown said there was a silver (digital) lining to the pandemic storm.
“We couldn’t play in person, but our Spotify sales went through the roof,” Brown said. “It’s increased tenfold since COVID hit.” But that being said, Brown and the band are eager to get back on stage and do what they were meant to do.
“This concert is going to be basically the same thing as a music festival; but you have to stay 6 feet apart,” Brown said. “I know we are going to go out and put on the best set we can. Then we are going to sit back and listen to the legend, Jamey Johnson, because honestly you can’t beat good music like that. We plan to have a great time playing, and a great time listening. And we hope everyone comes out to do the same.”