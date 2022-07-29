RUSSELL Russell’s city council interrupted its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday to approve overtime for emergency workers to aid the victims of the devastating floods in Kentucky.
By unanimous vote the council authorized emergency responders, many of whom had already helped with the disaster response, to receive overtime for their efforts as well as authorizing the department heads to adjust schedules accordingly to continue relief efforts while still maintaining the security and safety of the city. Currently the city employee efforts have been centered in Neon, Kentucky.
The emergency responders would be stationed in the lone standing building left in that city. Police officers were needed, he explained, because each of the about 800 homes will need to be searched one at a time as the flood waters recede. “They are mobilizing efforts,” the chief said. “But where they are at, they have no resources. No phones, no power. Nothing.”
On the scheduled agenda, the council heard from Russell High School Cross Country Coach Rachael Turner. Turner requested permission from the council to have the 5K Red Devil Run again in downtown Russell on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m.
The council approved the request, leaving only the choice of which course will be used for the 5K.
The Revitalize Russell group presented its plans for a lot project in downtown Russell. Initial plans were submitted, and the group requested the council’s permission to proceed and sign a contract with the contractor chosen for the project. The group told the council they were prepared to donate $70,000 toward the project, leaving the expense to the city at nearly $40,000, from funds that were earmarked for revitalization. The council did not immediately approve the request, but decided to examine it further then vote at a special called meeting next month.
On a related note, the council voted to have the Revitalize Russell Halloweentown on Oct. 29, and Trick or Treat in the city on Oct. 31. The date of the Christmas parade (Dec. 1) was also discussed and approved.
City Attorney Tracy Frye also informed the council that a Bridal District was being formed in Russell. This is completely separate from Revitalize Russell, but Frye said the group had requested that they partner with them to host an event on Sept. 10. The plan is for a scavenger hunt launched at Venue on the Edge, with the “hunt” taking place at notable locations in the Russell downtown area.
As part of scheduled business, there was the first reading of an ordinance to annex the property formerly the location of AK Steel. The move will improve the city tax base as well as help efforts to remedy flooding issues near the Kenwood area. The ordinance does not grant the city ownership of the property, but only brings the property within the city limits.
The city is also still looking for an animal control officer and welcomes bids from independent contractors, and considering options for the position to be filled by a city employee. The council also had the first reading of an ordinance to increase water and sewer rates throughout its system.
The council also discussed a proposal from Terra Graphics to map the city water system, marking lines and valves throughout. The mapping would allow for GPS tracking, as well as facilitating training on the system for current and new employees.
Supervisor Mike Lacks told the council that it takes a minimum of 10 years to really learn the water and sewer system with its multiple vales and branches, and the new software will reduce that learning curve drastically. Currently the system has more than 2,000 residential meters alone, and 150-plus commercial meters.