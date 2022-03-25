ASHLAND While the overall mood at the Ashland City Commission was jovial due to the dedication of the new skate park, the commissioners did have a bitter pill to swallow fiscally.
Anyone who has a pulse knows the cost of living has gone up — from the gas pump to the grocery store shelves. The same goes for cities — in this case, it was a $262,610 increase in the price of chemicals necessary for water and sewer treatment.
Prior to calling the vote on the consent agenda, Mayor Matt Perkins said it was “very tough to swallow.”
“This is just one of the challenges we face in this economy,” he said.
Around this time of year is when water and sewer treatment chemicals — like liquid caustic soda, liquid sodium permanganate and hydrofluosilic acid — are awarded after a bidding process.
City Manager Mike Graese said the couple of years he served prior to the pandemic, the cost of these products were relatively steady — one might go up slightly, one might go down, but overall it stayed the same.
This year, the total cost for the plethora of chemicals was $861,812, compared to the 2021 bid package of $599,202.
Graese said as far as the finances of the city are concerned, the utility fund can take the hit. Looking into the future budget, the rapid inflation of these chemicals — which are key for safe drinking water in the city — will be taken into account, Graese said.
“Hopefully they'll go down next year, but I think a lot of this is due to the supply chain issues and the inflation we're seeing,” he said. “The real crisis would be if the chemicals weren't available at all.”
Graese said the city followed the Kentucky Revised Statutes processes for bids and accepted the best deal on the market.
Utilities Director Mark Hall said it's not only chemicals, but all facets of the utilities world, from pipes to tools. While the overall theme of supply chain issues — think barges sitting in the Pacific Ocean with goods awaiting shelves — other factors such as strong hurricanes in the Gulf have impacted the production of pipes.
“They some of these plants down there make resin for the pipes, so we saw a shortage because of that,” he said.
Hall said for specialized products like water treatment chemicals, these supply chain issues are even more compounded — in a given area, there are only so many distributors for the product who can enter a bid and make money to ship it in.
“When you have a more specialized good, there are only a handful of companies that can bid on it,” he said. “Say you have a vendor that's out of the Nashville area. They might serve some areas around there, but to send it up to Ashland would cost more money than they could make.”
Moving into the budget cycle, Hall said he's confident that the finance department will be able to get the best estimate possible on the inflation as it relates to these products.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday's commission meeting:
• Perkins began the meeting by calling for a moment of silence for Cpl. Jacob Moore, the Marine from Catlettsburg who was killed last week during a training exercise in Norway.
• Graese reported that so far 32 blighted property demolitions have been completed in the city and 11 are under way. If everything goes according to plan, by the end of the fiscal year a total of 79 blighted properties will have been demolition for about $460,000 total. The commission unanimously voted for four blighted properties to go down at the Thursday meeting.
• Perkins also issued a proclamation, declaring the month of March Red Cross Month, at the behest of Commissioner Amanda Clark who serves on the board of the Tri-State Red Cross.
• Repair Fair applications will open on April 4 and the actual event will be on May 21. The Community and Economic Development Department has more information on that.
• The commission voted unanimously to commission a $55,587 feasibility and market analysis study for the conference center proposed at the former Ashland Oil Building. Graese also reported to the commission that the Ashland Oil Building is currently under abatement, but O'Rourke (the contractor) is trying to get permission from the state to start demolition from the top down as the each floor has asbestos removed. He said the building is on track for completion in the fall.
• The opening of the skate park was the talk of much of the commission meeting. Commissioner Marty Gute was particularly excited, stating that it took “teamwork” to get to this point. He said prior to dedicating the skate park, he “might go into coach mode” and tell the skaters there will be no vandalism or “hanky panky” or bicycles or scooters and that the city and local skaters should work together to ensure the park is being treated properly. He said on Wednesday, he had to run a couple kids off because the park wasn't quite finished. When their mom called, he figured there would be a fight, stating, “if we're going to dance, let's dance,” but it turns out she wanted to apologize for her children's behavior. “She understood that could open us up to liability,” he said.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs, a longtime advocate for the project, said she was very happy to “work with a commission who sees the values in creating these things for our community.”
• The rubber flooring for the all-inclusive playground is to be poured this week — it will need 72 hours to cure. City officials were adamant that once the rubber floor is poured, it needs that cure time or else it could be damaged. Graese also reminded the public that smoking is not allowed inside or near any playground at the city. Gute joked that he'd seen a kindergartner smoking a cigar on the playground recently.
• Clark also mentioned tickets for the Gravy Bowl go on sale April 2.
• Commissioner Josh Blanton announced he's moving. He said when he called the city to switch over his water, he found their customer service to be impeccable. He also touted a coffee shop downtown and a play by the local community theater as well.
