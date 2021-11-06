IRONTON Cosplay returns with Wizardfest on Nov. 13 and 14, featuring a range of characters both heroic and villainous from the Harry Potter universe of books and movies.
Cosplay has become a staple at themed conventions, with individuals and groups making costumes and dressing as their favorite pop culture characters. Popular Cosplay personality Mary Stephens and the cosplay group Cos-Ohana will be on hand, weaving their own magic throughout the crowds, hosting contests and offering tips and tricks of the cosplay trade.
Stephens, a northern Michigan native who now lives in in the Cincinnati area, has become a regular guest at conventions throughout the region. Like many others who enjoy cosplay, she said she was sort of pulled into it by accident, although she said she's been “practicing” for years.
“I always joked that I was the over achiever at Halloween,” Stephens said. “We had parties every year, and every year we went a step further.” Along with the decorations, Stephens said she and her family’s costumes became increasing elaborate as they prepared for the popular holiday.
Along the way, Stephens said she amassed a collection of different costumes and decorations, because each year’s celebration was a different themed party.
“This progressed until we actually put on a haunted tour in our back yard instead of a party,” Stephens said. All the decorations and costumes were aimed at delighting friends and neighbor at Halloween. Eventually, however, Stephens said one of her children “dragged” her to a convention. And from that point, she said, the die was cast.
“One of my kids dragged me to a convention, and made me put on a costume,” Stephens remembered. She admitted being nervous at first, but once she got to the convention and saw how many others were in costume, her nervousness evaporated.
“And then I remembered thinking, 'Wait. I can do this all year long?'" At that point, she was completely hooked. “That’s how it started for me,” Stephens said. “I guess I was always looking for that creative outlet. And once I discovered that I could do this at conventions all year long, I jumped in with both feet.”
Since first joining the cosplay world, Stephens has been involved in a variety of ways, including helping start two different cosplay groups, which she said is a great way to meet people and share tips and knowledge on costume crafting.
The materials she uses cover a broad range from different types of fabrics, thermoplastics, leather and wood. Stephens has been sewing since she was 7, and fabric of all sorts is still one of her favorite media. She also enjoys working with different leathers for her costumes but said that cosplay is a true multi-media experience. Recently Stephens also has begun to take advantage of 3D printing technology, which is something she said has a lot of potential.
Stephens’ current group, Cos-Ohana, is made up of family and friends who, on one of their first outings, dressed as Harry Potter characters. “We were seen by the Wizardfest group,” Stephens said. “And they invited us to come in and be their cosplayers along with another group. So, we will we there all weekend in character,” Stephens said. “They have an Azkaban theme this year,” Stephens said. Azkaban, fans of Harry Potter will recognize, is the magical prison where all villains are sent in that universe. “And we will have new costumes based on that theme.” Stephens said a cosplay of the main villain, Lord Voldemort, will be at Wizardfest this year.
Stephens said she is excited to be at Wizardfest again this year and promises not only to bring back popular photo ops but add new ones. In addition, she said her group will also be helping with an escape room; patrons must solve puzzles to escape from Azkaban Prison. “We will be pulling people in, and then they will have to escape,” she said of their twist on the popular festival game. “It should be a lot of fun.”
Stephens can be found on several social media platforms and has a growing presence on Facebook for those interested in her creations or wanting to learn about cosplay.
(606) 326-2600