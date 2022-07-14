ASHLAND A former correctional officer at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Center in Morgan County has pleaded guilty to charges relating to a cover-up of a beatdown on an inmate by three COs in 2018.
Derek A. Mays, 32, of Morehead, pleaded guilty Monday to a four count information charging him with falsifying a document and tampering witness tampering.
Mays faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge when he is due for sentencing on March 13, 2023.
According to his plea agreement, Mays witnessed three fellow COs in June 2018 take an inmate into an isolated shower cell while he was handcuffed and his legs were in shackles.
The three COs proceeded to beat the inmate by punching, kicking and stomping his face, head and body, the agreement states.
The same day, Mays wrote in a report that the inmate — who was lying face down and not resisting during the beating — had kicked at the COs and was unruly, records show.
Over the course of next month, the plea agreement states Mays lied to investigators with Kentucky State Police and the Internal Investigations Branch of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
Since the FBI has jurisdiction over civil rights violations, prosecutors say if the incident had been reported truthfully state authorities would've notified the feds that a compliant and restrained inmate had been assaulted by three COs.
