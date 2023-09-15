About a week and a half after a dead body was discovered in the area of Broadway Square in downtown Ashland, the local coroner’s office is asking for assistance on locating the man’s family.
Charles Thomas Wilkins, 55, was found deceased in the early morning hours under a bench on Sept. 5, according to the Boyd County Coroner’s Office.
Wilkins was a white male, according to Coroner Mark Hammond.
According to Hammond, Wilkins was part of the homeless population and there is no foul play suspected in his death. “He did have identification from Oklahoma City, but the address was for a homeless shelter,” Hammond posted on Facebook.
The coroner’s office said all indications are Wilkins had not been in the area very long upon discovery.
The office does know Wilkins was in the military at one point, and there’s a possibility of family in Oklahoma or Pennsylvania.
Call (606) 388-2153 with any information.