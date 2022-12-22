GREENUP Coroner Neil Wright is voicing concerns regarding the burial of unclaimed bodies in Greenup County — believing the coroner’s office is dealing with disposing of bodies that should be the state’s responsibility.
Wright said the bulk of the issues are stemming from people dying in local nursing homes with no next of kin to claim their bodies or determine their burial arrangements.
According to state statutes, any person, hospital or institution is required by law to notify the coroner of a deceased body but Wright said in some cases, he’s forced to make decisions that could expose Greenup County to a plethora of liabilities.
Wright explained that several nursing home residents are under state guardianship which ceases upon death. Wright said that once the state informs the nursing home that they’re no longer responsible for the deceased patient, Wright believes panic sets in.
Considering most area nursing homes are corporate-owned, corporate attorneys frequently instruct the nursing home to call the coroner and the problem then falls into the lap of the county, according to Wright.
Wright said of course he doesn’t mind to help, “but the law isn’t written that way.”
Further written law regarding the position of coroner says a coroner or deputy must make a bonafide attempt to make contact with either a spouse or next of kin. However, if next of kin is unable to be located and the body must be buried, the fiscal court is supposed to foot the bill.
But Wright said that hasn’t always been the case in Greenup County.
“Would it be fair if a funeral home to bury out of pocket?” Wright asked before saying he has shelled out of his own pocket with other funeral homes to bury people in his 20- to 25-year career in the industry.
“The county, if we’re lucky enough, will chip in but never covering the full cost, ever,” Wright said.
The dilemma doesn’t seem to be one that will go away once bodies are buried, either.
The death business stays booming and more dying patients enter local nursing homes every day — despite their area of origin.
Wright said that since nursing homes get their money by the number of occupants, patients are coming in from all across the state but once they pass away in Greenup County without family, it becomes Wright’s problem.
“I will help anyone within my legal bounds, and I’m bound by the Commonwealth,” Wright said, “Anything I do outside of the scope of the law puts this county under liability — whether financially or civil.”
Wright does have the option to donate the bodies to science if a person’s remains have gone unclaimed for at least three days, according to state law. Once the body is donated it will be embalmed and set aside for 30 days before dissection or autopsy.
Cremation of remains without familial consent is entirely illegal, said Wright, feeling as though his hands are tied.
Wright said in one instance a woman’s remains stayed in the morgue for longer than a month while his office worked to find family members to notify.
If a distant relative does happen to pick up the other end of the phone, should a long-distance family member with no relationship to the deceased become financially responsible for a relative that the state had guardianship over to begin with? Wright asked.
Wright said the conclusion of his argument is simple: “We want funds somewhere so when someone dies with no family, the state can pay to have them buried,” he said.