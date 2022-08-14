The Greenup County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday that it had made numerous unsuccessful attempts to make contact with family members of a deceased male.
Coroner Neil Wright’s office responded to a residence in Russell on Thursday, when it discovered the remains of 30-year-old Christopher Thomas Del Rosario, a Hispanic man from San Pedro, California.
Anyone with any information should contact Wright at (606) 473-9861 or director@zoominternet.net or Russell Det. Joe Dixon at (606) 836-3822 or Joe.dixon@russellky.net.
This is an open case with an ongoing investigation.