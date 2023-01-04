GREENUP Two residents of Bourbon County were killed Tuesday evening on the Industrial Parkway, according to Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright.
The fatal accident occurred between I-64 and Brush Creek Road just after 6 p.m.
KSP Trooper Shane Goodall told The Daily Independent that a driver of an SUV was traveling northbound when they attempted to pass two vehicles — the driver hit a southbound, white pickup head on.
The two occupants of the SUV were pronounced deceased, one of whom, according to Wright, was 17 years old.
Due to the sensitive nature when juveniles are involved, Wright said he has no plans of releasing identities any time soon — however, next of kin has been contacted.
The two occupants of the pickup were transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital’s trauma center but their conditions are unknown at this time.