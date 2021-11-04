Local authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in Flatwoods, according to the Greenup County Coroner.
Coroner Neil Wright said Kurtis Carter’s body was found in Flatwoods following an incident on Wednesday night. He did not specify a location. The coroner said multiple agencies are handling the investigation.
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said APD and KSP are providing assistance and investigative support to Flatwoods Police. He said his department is “assisting in a fatal shooting.”
Flatwoods Sgt. James Sparks would not confirm that it was a fatal shooting. He said Flatwoods PD responded to a call at “shift change.” When asked to translate to an actual time, he said 10 p.m.
Sparks and Kelley both said, as of Thursday at 5 p.m., no arrests had been made connected to the incident.
Kelley did not know many details, he said, just that APD “helped process the scene” at around 10:30 p.m.
A homicide does not necessarily indicate a murder charge is looming.
Homicide is a medical term meaning the killing of one person by another person.
