Carter County recorded its first COVID-19 death this week.
Coroner William Waddell said Tuesday the victim is a 44-year-old female. He said the woman died Sunday of brain cancer, but there was a positive result from a coronavirus test she had taken in June.
It’s been a rough patch for COVID-19 reports in the county; according to kycovid19.ky.gov, there have been 48 confirmed cases, but Carter County Health Department Director Jeff Barker said there were 58 as of Monday.
Barker offers a single-word reason for so many cases: vacations.
“People traveling and bringing it back to us,” Barker said.
Six counties — Boyd, Rowan, Greenup, Lewis, Elliott and Lawrence — border Carter. Boyd, with three deaths, is the only other county to have any fatalities.
Boyd County had 107 positive tests as of Wednesday. The state’s kycovid19.ky.gov website lists Greenup County as third with 45, followed by Rowan County with 34, Lewis County with 24, Lawrence with 13 and Elliott with five.
It’s a three-step process from a health care provider to Gov. Andy Beshear’s report of statewide statistics.
Morgan Peterson is a regional epidemiologist in Prestonsburg under contract with the FIVCO Area Development District, which serves Boyd, Carter, Greenup Lawrence and Elliott counties. She said information from health care providers goes to a county health department, and then to her for contact tracing and then to the state health department in Frankfort.
“There is a lag time,” said Matt Anderson, the emergency preparedness coordinator with the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department. “ … Whatever timeline they have in Frankfort to get the governor’s report put together, I’m not sure when during the course of the day that is when they cut it off.”
When there is a case in Boyd, Anderson note, the health department will issue a report updating the numbers by the end of that business day. If there are no new cases or new deaths, there is no report.
Barker isn’t sure Beshear will do anything more than his mandate to require mask-wearing in public, with medical exceptions, for 30 days beginning last Friday.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Barker said of wearing masks.
Carolyn Callihan owns Tyler's Pizza in Olive Hill. She knows three people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. She requires her employees to wear masks and wears one herself when she delivers pies.
Callihan has one problem: asthma hinders her breathing. “They smother me,” she said.
Barker hopes Carter County’s first fatality reminds people that COVID-19 is as dangerous as ever and says donning a face covering is the only way he knows to slow down the spread, and Callihan believes her hometown will survive the pandemic.
“Everybody knows everybody in Olive Hill,” Callihan said. “We're gonna help each other.”