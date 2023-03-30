BELLEFONTE Safe Harbor Executive Director Ann Perkins is always eager to express gratitude to those who are instrumental in keeping the organization’s mission alive and well.
A haven for domestic violence victims, Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky conducted its annual Cornerstone Awards luncheon at Bellefonte Country Club on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s the best opportunity for us to thank the most important people who help make our program successful,” said Perkins, who is in her 25th year as director. She also served as a board member for 10 years, making her synonymous with Safe Harbor.
“Welcome to our birthday party,” she said to dozens of people enjoying the second or third course of an exquisite meal. She was referring to Safe Harbor’s 40th year of existence. “We’re going to celebrate all year long.”
Safe Harbor recognized CAReS, John W. Clark, former Gov. Paul Patton, former First Lady Judi Patton, Doris Lester and Dick Stai as Cornerstone Award recipients. Leslie died in 2012. Stai passed away in 2019. The other four were present on Thursday.
Former federal magistrate Peggy Patterson called Leslie a “visionary” and Stai a “national leader” in the fight against domestic violence.
Paul Patton was key in helping Safe Harbor obtain the last part of the property at the old TB hospital, where Safe Harbor is today. It was once located in a little house on Winchester Avenue back in the 1980s.
Patton also played a pivotal role in assisting Safe Harbor’s employees good benefits.
Perkins said she has leaned on Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, throughout Safe Harbor’s existence, too.
The transformation of the TB hospital happened 15 years ago. Currently, Safe Harbor has 34 section-A project-based apartments. Some of its residents have been there for 15 years, Perkins said.
The residents immediately become family, she said.
“We do everything we can to put people back on their feet,” Perkins said. “We’ve served over 20,000 individuals over the course of 40 years. That’s (20,000) the city of Ashland!”
Safe Harbor serves about 350 women and children a year, according to Perkins.
“(Domestic violence) is a huge issue,” Perkins said. “We can all come together and have zero tolerance. I’m asking people to take a stand and not allow family and friends to stay in that kind of relationship. … You don’t necessarily have to be beat up or put in a hospital to be a victim of domestic violence.”
The Cornerstone fundraising event helps Safe Harbor with special projects such as an art studio for clients and a dog kennel for families, she said.
“It’s helped us with a variety of special projects over the years,” Perkins said.
Lobsterfest is another event held at the Bellefonte Country Club that serves as a huge benefit for Safe Harbor.
Perkins said those interested in volunteering at Safe Harbor can call (606) 329-9304.
“We have opportunities like tutoring children, helping with donations, financial literacy, cooking; whatever it is a person has a passion for, they can bring to us as a volunteer,” Perkins said.
The domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233.