Preparation is key for Rhonda Copley in her position as Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney, but she was not ready for one recent revelation.
Copley was named Prosecutor of the Year in Kentucky by the Prosecutors Advisory Council, a Governor-appointed group consisting of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, three Commonwealth’s Attorneys, three County Attorneys and a two citizens.
Copley learned of the honor at the annual prosecutors conference on Wednesday evening in Lexington.
“I’m just very shocked and very humbled that I received the award,” Copley said.
She’s the first Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney to receive the accolade since David Hagerman in the early 1990s.
“It makes me very proud of the team that I have because it’s not just me. This represents all of us,” Copley said. “My three assistants — Christina Smith, Gary Conn and Sandra Overstreet — plus my entire support staff. Plus the law enforcement officers in Boyd County. This isn’t just my award, it’s all of our award.
“Everybody puts 110% in,” she added. “We all have strengths and weaknesses. Everybody picks up when necessary. … I don’t have to worry that things are going to fall through the cracks because I know my team is going to pick it up.”
Said Conn of Copley: “She’s great to work with. I can’t ask for a better boss.”
A Commonwealth’s Attorney in Kentucky is an elected official who holds office for six years. Copley was appointed in August 2017 after the death of David Justice. She was elected in 2018.
All told, there are 57 Judicial Circuit Courts in Kentucky with each one having a Commonwealth’s Attorney.
“It’s a big honor to do what I do,” Copley said. “We take our role very seriously. It’s always been such a huge honor to have this position.”