A federal judge has kicked the trial date of a former Greenup County Sheriff accused of stealing monies from the department coffers to next year.
Keith Cooper, who was accused of stealing money and ammunition from the office and then lying to investigators in Frankfort about it, was set to face trial on Sept. 19.
On Monday, a federal judge continued his case until Jan. 10, 2023, based on health concerns raised in a seal motion to the court.
According to the court order, Cooper is battling cancer and is in poor condition.
Earlier this month, a federal judge overruled Cooper's motion to move a federal trial from Frankfort to Ashland.
While acknowledging the allegations occurred in both Greenup and Franklin counties, the judge reasoned Cooper's motion to have the case moved to Ashland made no sense because Cooper no longer lives in the area.
After retiring from the sheriff's office, Cooper moved in with a girlfriend in Tennessee, where he was arrested earlier this year on his federal case.
The judge stated since Cooper no longer lives in Greenup County, it's actually easier for him to get to Frankfort than Ashland from where he is currently.
The other reason the judge cited is that witnesses will be called from both counties, so if there would still be an issue of a long drive, whether it be witnesses coming from Greenup to Frankfort or vice versa.
