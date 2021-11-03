ASHLAND The Ashland Rotary welcomed guest speaker Ben Cooksey Monday, who spoke about his involvement with the Woodlands Foundation.
The Woodlands Foundation was founded in 1998 and was originally known as the Woodlands Charitable Foundation, Cooksey said. It came about after Ashland, Inc. moved their headquarters.
“They sold the old Ashland Petroleum Building on the hill,” Cooksey said, giving the price of the purchase at about $4.5 million according to his sources. That money was placed in the Woodlands Charitable Foundation, Cooksey said, to help the economic climate for those who had worked for Ashland Oil.
The mission statement for the foundation is to “provide financial support for community and economic development projects, initiatives, or organizations that lead to job creation and job retention,” Cooksey told the Rotary.
The foundation is made up of an eight board member panel.
“What we really do is manage a pot of money. It’s really that simple,” Cooksey said.
Managing that “pot of money” entails supporting the community, he said. The foundation makes grants for economic development issues and they work closely with major local organizations, including the Ashland Alliance. Cooksey said the Foundation looks at opportunities from all angles because it wants to do tangible good with its resources.
“And we work hand in hand with the development arm, because they are our eyes and ears on job creation. What is so nice about this,” Cooksey added, “And what I get a lot of personal joy from, is that we get to make an economic impact in the community.
“We started out with $4.5 million, and we have a little over $3 million left,” he said. “But we have handed out over $5 million in the 20 years we have been in business.”
Cooksey said in addition to the economic aspect of the organization, there is also a part that focuses on community quality of life through donations to charitable and civic organizations.
The Woodlands Foundation is a 501 c3 charitable organization, with income based on the return from their investments, Cooksey explained, and it’s operated by volunteers.
“We like to do matching grants,” Cooksey said of the organization.
The foundation wants to be a difference maker. Meaning it wants to step in and provide additional funding needed to finish a project rather than fund it entirely.
“And we like to provide our money on the back end of a project. We book a commitment, but they (the recipient of the grant) have to meet the criteria to receive it. Basically, that means that once it’s built, we reimburse them.”
Cooksey said he is proud to be part of the organization made up of long-standing members of the community who share a vision of bettering that community. In its 20 years of existence it has helped to fund and incentivize many important projects in the area.
“And as long as we can continue to help the community, we will.” Cooksey said.