CATLETTSBURG Pat Cooksey first volunteered in the library at Ponderosa Elementary nearly two decades ago when her grandson Benjamin Cooksey was a special needs student at the Boyd County school.
Nineteen years later, she’s finally closing the book on her time there, which she calls “priceless.”
“It’s been a gift,” she said during an impromptu speech on Wednesday at a shelter house behind the school. “It’s been a humbling honor. I said every time I left the grounds of this school I was better off, more blessed and happier than when I arrived in the morning.”
Debbie Criss, the school’s 14-year librarian, called Cooksey her “right arm.” Criss organized a small celebration which brought several staff members, principal Brian Eerenberg and Superintendent Bill Boblett out to join in recognizing the 75-year-old.
The longest-serving volunteer, Cooksey helped Criss by shelving books, mending books, assisting with book fairs, finding the perfect book for students, being a listening ear and even simply tying shoes, Criss said.
“She has given me renewed enthusiasm for mentoring children,” Cooksey said of Criss. “She is a fabulous one-on-one teacher, and I loved working with her. She gave me free reign with what I wanted to do and was capable of doing. I took on whatever I could do to give her more teaching time.”
Criss said Cooksey also often utilized her gift of decorating inside the building.
Speaking of gifts, Cooksey wasn’t just surprised with the gathering and refreshments on Wednesday. She’s also received a crystal pendulum clock.
“Such an appropriate gift,” Cooksey said.
Criss called Cooksey a mentor.
“Here’s something I found about mentors, and it just fits Pat to a T,” Criss said. “A mentor is someone who sees more talent and ability within you than you see in yourself, and helps bring it out in you.
“That’s what you’ve done for me,” Criss looked at Cooksey. “... You’ve touched a lot of lives. We love you and we’re going to miss you, Pat.”
Eerenberg said Cooksey was also instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic, doing her part to make sure children were getting food by getting groceries on a weekly basis for a while.
Cooksey, an avid reader, said she adores the fresh smell of a new book.
“It’s a blessing to be able to match up a student with a book of something they are interested in,” she said. “Once you get them reading for pleasure, they’re hooked. I’ve been given the opportunity to do that for a long time.”
Cooksey broke an ankle several years ago. She is also battling arthritis, walking with a limp much of the time.
“Staying on my feet seven hours is not a possibility anymore,” said Cooksey, who logged on average two to three full days of volunteering for 19 years.
“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you from Ponderosa,” Eerenberg said.
