CANNONSBURG A popular local restaurant is on the move, and another will be new to Boyd County’s back yard.
Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse will take up residence in the former Callihan’s site at the Camp Landing Entertainment District — a half mile away from its current Wolohan Drive spot.
Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar will open its second Tri-State location in what used to be RJ Kahuna’s — on the north side of the cinemas at Camp Landing.
According to Camp Landing Entertainment District, Smokin’ J’s will be open around the same time as Malibu Jack’s, “just in time for the holidays,” according to a news release. Backyard is set to open by spring of 2022.
The current Smokin’ J’s location will be open every day until the week of the relocation, stated the release.
Jason Camp, of the 3J Group (owner of Smokin’ J’s) and of Camp Landing, said the dining establishment’s move “makes sense” because it will give the restaurant a “larger space to accommodate that growth.”
“We will be bringing the same great taste that our customers expect but adding some new flavors as well,” Camp said. “We believe this is going to be a great marriage here at Camp Landing, giving our patrons the option of seeing a movie before or after dinner and all the other attractions here at the entertainment district. We couldn’t be happier to have Malibu Jack’s as our new neighbor.”
Camp Landing had originally announced a new restaurant called The Refinery would occupy the prior Callihan’s site. It was set to incorporate some Marathon and Ashland Oil elements.
“That is an idea we considered and will continue to for a future location,” Camp said in a text message. “After further consideration, Smokin’ J’s has had tremendous success at our current location and this is great step for us to expand and continue to grow our BBQ brand.
“The Refinery may be a future concept that we build on another section of Camp Landing in a future phase,” he added.
Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar’s only current location is in downtown Huntington.
Drew and Megan Hetzer, Backyard’s owners, are “thrilled” to become part of Camp Landing.
“We have a large customer base from this area that comes to eat at our Huntington location,” said Megan Hetzer. “This will bring us closer to them and give us patio space for outside dining.”
According to the news release, the Hetzers will give the space a major overhaul and remodel.
