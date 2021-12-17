GREENUP A convicted sex offender was indicted last week in a meth-dealing case by a Greenup County grand jury, according to court records.
Joshua David Broughton, 38, of Ashland, was indicted Dec. 10 on one count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
According to Broughton’s indictment, Broughton sold more than 2 grams of meth to an informant on Nov. 13, 2019.
Broughton is listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry as a convicted sex offender, holding a conviction of third-degree rape. According to the sex offender registry, the victim in that case was 14 years of age.
(606) 326-2653 |