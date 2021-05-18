A 69-year-old man serving a 15-year bid for sexual abuse is now facing additional charges in Greenup County.
James G. Floyd, currently held at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex, was indicted May 13 by a Greenup County grand jury on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Floyd, according to the indictment, is believed to have sexually abused the victim at least twice between Oct. 1, 2006, and Nov. 30, 2006.
According to the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup, Floyd was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in February 2017. Newspaper archives show Floyd was indicted on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and a sodomy charge in March 2016.
The KOOL records show the incident for which he is serving time occurred on May 31, 2015, which means this would be a separate victim coming forward.
Floyd was last seen by the parole board on Jan. 13, 2020. The board chose to deffer his next parole hearing until February 2030.
Floyd is charged with a Class C felony, which is punishable with between five and 10 years in prison on each count. That means Floyd could face another 40 years in prison.
